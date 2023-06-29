Cube Highways Trust raises Rs 1,030 crore from IFC via long-term listed NCDs

Cube Highways Trust has a diversified portfolio of 18 toll and annuity road assets with an aggregate length of 1,423.60 km across 11 states, including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

Cube Highways Trust (Cube InvIT) on Thursday, June 29, said it has successfully secured Rs 1,030 crore through long-term listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs) from the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The transaction was finalised on June 28, 2023.

The funds raised through this deal will be utilised for a special purpose vehicle (SPV) owned by Cube Highways Trust.