Finance
CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1
Updated : November 22, 2019 06:49 PM IST
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,97,78,298 equity shares, including an anchor portion of 94,54,080 equity shares.
CSB Bank on Thursday raised Rs 184 crore from anchor investors.
The company, which aims to raise up to Rs 410 crore, has fixed a price of Rs 193-195 per share for the IPO.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more