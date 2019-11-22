#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Updated : November 22, 2019 06:49 PM IST

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,97,78,298 equity shares, including an anchor portion of 94,54,080 equity shares.
CSB Bank on Thursday raised Rs 184 crore from anchor investors.
The company, which aims to raise up to Rs 410 crore, has fixed a price of Rs 193-195 per share for the IPO.
