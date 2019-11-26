Finance

CSB Bank IPO subscribed 79.72 times on final day of bidding

Updated : November 26, 2019 04:26 PM IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of the Thrissur-based company received bids for over 92 crore shares against the total issue size of 1.15 crore shares.

CSB Bank's IPO was subscribed 4.35 times on the second day of bidding on Monday.