CSB Bank IPO subscribed 79.72 times on final day of bidding

Updated : November 26, 2019 04:26 PM IST

The initial public offering (IPO) of the Thrissur-based company received bids for over 92 crore shares against the total issue size of 1.15 crore shares.
CSB Bank's IPO was subscribed 4.35 times on the second day of bidding on Monday.
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 24 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1,97,78,298 equity shares, including an anchor portion of 94,54,080 equity shares.
CSB Bank IPO subscribed 79.72 times on final day of bidding
