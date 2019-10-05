CRISIL downgrades Edelweiss arm ECL Finance's long term ratings

CRISIL on Saturday downgraded ECL Finance Ltd's long-term debt instruments rating to 'CRISIL AA-' from 'CRISIL AA' and reaffirmed commercial paper (CP) issue and short-term debt programme rating to 'CRISIL A1'. ECL Finance Ltd is a part of the Edelweiss group.

The rating agency also has withdrawn its rating on long-term principal-protected market-linked debentures of Rs 3.6 crore and non-convertible debentures of Rs 50 crore.

The rating action is on account of the current challenging operating environment for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), especially those with a wholesale lending book.

The agency said it will continue to monitor the group's ability to raise fresh funding, the progress of additional capital raising in the wealth business, any increase in build-up of stress in the wholesale book, as well as proposed scale down of wholesale lending book."