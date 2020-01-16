Business
Crisil assigns 'B+' rating to Kamal Haasan's long-term banking facilities
Updated : January 16, 2020 11:46 AM IST
The rating is for the long-term banking loan facility worth Rs 25 crore.
The agency noted that the firm will continue to benefit from the extensive industry experience of its proprietor but has cautioned against concentration risks.
