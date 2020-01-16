#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance
Business

Crisil assigns 'B+' rating to Kamal Haasan's long-term banking facilities

Updated : January 16, 2020 11:46 AM IST

The rating is for the long-term banking loan facility worth Rs 25 crore.
The agency noted that the firm will continue to benefit from the extensive industry experience of its proprietor but has cautioned against concentration risks.
Crisil assigns 'B+' rating to Kamal Haasan's long-term banking facilities
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

Amazon SMBhav: Jeff Bezos says Amazon India to invest $1 billion to digitise SMBs

US and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement

US and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV