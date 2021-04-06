Credit Suisse to reveal losses from Archegos; two executives to depart : Sources Updated : April 06, 2021 10:41 AM IST Credit Suisse and Archegos declined to comment. Warner and Chin did not respond to requests for comment. For Credit Suisse, the Archegos episode came just weeks after the demise of another major client – the British finance firm Greensill. Published : April 06, 2021 10:41 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply