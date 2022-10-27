Credit Suisse says Saudi National Bank to take 9.9% stake as quarterly net loss widens

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Credit Suisse's net loss widened 2.6 times sequentially, with a net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion) for the July-September period. The embattled lender's new management vowed a slew of steps for a potential turnaround, including offloading a 9.9 percent to Saudi National Bank.

Credit Suisse — one of the world's largest investment banks — on Thursday reported a net loss of 4.034 billion Swiss francs ($4.09 billion) for the July-September period, as against a net profit of 434 million Swiss francs for the corresponding period a year ago. For the quarter ending June 2022, its net s stood at 1.59 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion).

The embattled lender's new management vowed several steps for a potential turnaround, including offloading a 9.9 percent to Saudi National Bank.

Credit Suisse has shed more than half its market value over a few months. Its new management has repeatedly sought to calm investors' nerves about its financial position in the recent past.

The second-largest Swiss bank slipped into losses earlier this year after several quarters of contracting revenue owing to a string of setbacks, including the Archegos hedge fund scandal.

Reporting the latest results, Credit Suisse said it is taking extensive measures to deliver a new, more integrated business model to create value for shareholders.

"The third quarter, and more broadly 2022 so far, have been significantly impacted by the continued challenging market and macroeconomic

conditions, leading to a weaker performance for our Investment Bank in particular," Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Koerner said.

"Our recent Group level of performance has been disappointing for

our stakeholders. From today, we are taking a series of decisive actions to re-focus Credit Suisse around the needs of our clients and stakeholders," he said.

Revenue of Credit Suisse fell 30 percent on year to 3.804 billion Swiss francs.

The troubled lender said it would raise 4 billion Swiss francs ($4.05 billion) by issuing shares to qualified investors. It said Saudi National Bank has agreed to buy shares worth up to 1.5 billion francs, translating to a 9.9 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

"The transformation is intended to be funded through divestments, exits, today's announced capital actions and existing resources," a Credit Suisse statement read.

Thursday's announcements followed a strategic review by the bank's board to create "a new Credit Suisse". It said it would build on its leading Wealth Management and Swiss Bank franchises, with strong product capabilities in Asset Management and Markets.

CEO Koerner called it a "historic moment for Credit Suisse".

"We are radically restructuring the Investment Bank to help create a new bank that is simpler, more stable and with a more focused business model built around client needs... The new Executive Board is focused on restoring trust through the relentless and accountable delivery of our new strategy, where risk management remains at the very core of everything we do," he said.