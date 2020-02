Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam is stepping down from his post and will be replaced by Thomas Gottstein, the current head of the bank’s Swiss unit. Thiam’s resignation follows a spying scandal.

The board has unanimously accepted Thiam’s resignation, it said in a statement, after the announcements of the Swiss lender’s fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. Acknowledging Thiam's "enormous contrivution" to the bank, Chairman Urs Rohner said that the CEO will step down on February 14. Thiam has been with the bank since 2015.

“Under Tidjane’s leadership, Credit Suisse simultaneously repurposed our strategy, restored our capital, reduced our costs, de-risked our business, promoted diversity and engendered an exceptional level of co-operation between various divisions,” said Rohner.

“It is to his credit that Credit Suisse is standing on a very solid foundation and has returned successfully to profit.”

Thiam, in a statement, said that he was proud of his team's work during his tenure and added that they successfully “turned Credit Suisse around”.

The spying debacle

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank has been embroiled in a widening crisis since September when its former star wealth manager, Iqbal Khan, after switching to rival UBS, confronted a private detective following him and his wife through downtown Zurich.

Reuters earlier reported that Switzerland's market supervisor was scrutinising Credit Suisse's oversight of Thiam and his top lieutenants as part of a probe into corporate espionage.

FINMA is examining whether management control failures led to Switzerland's second-largest bank snooping on two former executives, people with direct knowledge of the investigation had told Reuters.

The report had added that "depending on the outcome of the investigation, FINMA could order Credit Suisse to overhaul its leadership, including requesting the resignation of any executive or board member if it concluded they failed to act in a 'fit and proper' manner".

However, the probe, when reported, was said to be at an early stage.

Credit Suisse has said Thiam was unaware of the surveillance and said former Chief Operating Officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee, a longtime confidant of Thiam, initiated it in a solo run.

Bouee resigned after taking responsibility for the spying, the bank said in October.

As part of the inquiry, FINMA is investigating whether the bank's board gave Thiam free rein to run a "bank within a bank", one of the people said.

Credit Suisse said the characterisation of a "bank within a bank" was "absurd". "The Chairman and the Board of Directors have regular and open conversations with the CEO on his activities and the operations of the bank," the spokesman said. "Credit Suisse is governed according to the highest international standards and to suggest otherwise is wholly incorrect."