Credit Suisse bets big on banks, here's why

Credit Suisse expects bank loan growth to be in double-digits on the back of improving demand. The call is coming from Ashish Gupta, banking expert of Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse expects bank loan growth to be in double-digits on the back of improving demand.

The call is coming from Ashish Gupta, banking expert of Credit Suisse. As it is, the bank loan growth over the last one year has grown from 5.8 percent to 7.3 percent and therefore, he expects double-digit growth next year.

The lead will be from retail and SME, which is already growing at 15-20 percent in the quarter that banks just reported numbers for.

Also Read:

Of that 15-20 percent, 30 percent was accounted for by mortgages itself and the demand is there for mortgages and retail loans. The other thing is, there is risk appetite. Banks have given huge amount of unsecured loans – 4-8 percent growth in unsecured loans, which means there is an improvement in risk appetite and overall credit growth for the large banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank; and Axis Bank is already between 10-15 percent. Therefore, they can lead to a double-digit growth for the full banking sector.

The banks will have to tie their loans more to external benchmarks like repo. Ashish Gupta points out that 75 percent of the loans are floating rate, of that 30 percent are linked to benchmarks like repo. So the moment repo becomes 50 percent higher, which many economists are expecting in 2022, that will immediately lead to a Rs 11,000 crore rise in the interest income of banks and 4-12 basis points rise in their return on assets (RoA).

Gupta also points out that the credit cost of banks is falling. Already in the quarter gone by, there was a 70 bps fall in the number of companies whose interest cover is less than 1 percent. The number of stressed companies is decreasing as well, credit cost of banks has fallen by 25 percent in Q2 versus Q1.

Therefore, positive on all the four large banks, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI).

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh for more details.