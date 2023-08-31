Credit Saison India raises Rs 200 crore through its maiden NCD issue

1 Min Read
Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) or Credit Saison India raised its first Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) of Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis. The NCD issue was listed on National Stock Exchange or NSE. This maiden issuance had a fixed coupon rate 7.95 percent per annum for three years.
Credit Saison carries CRISIL AAA/Stable and CARE AAA/Stable.
Credit Saison India is a subsidiary of Credit Saison Japan and was incorporated as Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) on June 07, 2018. Credit Saison India is a technology-led NBFC with the vision to become a leading Neo Lending Conglomerate. Credit Saison India has a well-diversified and granular portfolio with an asset under management (AUM) of around Rs 7,200 crore in the consumer and SME segment.
As on June 30, 2023, CS India had 32 branches in Tier-1 and Tier -2 cities.
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Aug 31, 2023 2:08 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Max-Axis deal: Max Financial responds to Sebi's likely action, submit details for scrutiny
Aug 31, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Now, customers of these five banks can scan UPI QR code and pay via digital rupee — Here's how
Aug 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read
BillDesk co-founder highlights fintech's rapid innovation & free digital payments boost amid pandemic
Aug 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read