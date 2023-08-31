Credit Saison India raises Rs 200 crore through its maiden NCD issue

Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) or Credit Saison India raised its first Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) of Rs 200 crore on a private placement basis. The NCD issue was listed on National Stock Exchange or NSE. This maiden issuance had a fixed coupon rate 7.95 percent per annum for three years.

Credit Saison carries CRISIL AAA/Stable and CARE AAA/Stable.

Credit Saison India is a subsidiary of Credit Saison Japan and was incorporated as Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) on June 07, 2018. Credit Saison India is a technology-led NBFC with the vision to become a leading Neo Lending Conglomerate. Credit Saison India has a well-diversified and granular portfolio with an asset under management (AUM) of around Rs 7,200 crore in the consumer and SME segment.

As on June 30, 2023, CS India had 32 branches in Tier-1 and Tier -2 cities.