Credit outreach programme: PSBs, private sector banks extend Rs 11,168 cr loans from Oct 16-20

Public and private sector banks have sanctioned more than 1.93 lakh loans worth Rs 11,168 crore through the credit outreach programme from October 16-20.

As part of the government’s nationwide credit outreach programme, which was launched on October 16, the banks have sanctioned loans through 924 camps held in 405 districts.

“As part of the Govt's nationwide Credit Outreach Programme that commenced on 16 Oct 2021, all PSBs and private banks have sanctioned more than 1.93 lakh loans totaling Rs 11,168 crore through 924 camps held in 405 districts over 3 working days (16-20 Oct),” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a tweet.

These loans are over and above various central government loan guarantee schemes such as the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGMSE), and Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme.

During her review of PSBs in August, Sitharaman had exhorted banks to conduct Credit Outreach Programme in October to support the revival of economic growth. In line with this, banks have been holding district-wise and sector-wise loan outreach programmes.

According to a Business Standard report, most loans (worth Rs 3,033 crore) were sanctioned in Jammu and Kashmir, which is followed by Uttar Pradesh (Rs 1,353 core).