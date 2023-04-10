Credit card issuances continue to rise but spends decline 7% in February

Credit card spending declined massively in the month of February on a month-on-month basis. However, card issuances have remained healthy in the same period, and the decline in spending is on expected line with a decline in rental payments believed to be a key culprit, as paying rent via credit card now attracts a charge.

As the image above shows, the total credit card issued is up 16.3 percent year-on-year and just above a percent on a month-on-month basis. This compares to about 17.5 percent year-on-year and about 1.6 percent month-on-month growth that it saw in January 2023.

Total spending are up nearly 38 percent year-on-year in February 2023 versus the 45.50 percent growth that it saw in the same period a year before. When compared to January, total spending is down 7 percent versus growth of 0.91 percent.

Comparing February 2023 and February 2022, the spending per card is down 8.1 percent month-on-month in February of this year versus a decline of 4 percent that it had in February of last year.

Total card issued is up 1.11 percent in February of this year, versus the 2.1 percent growth month-on-month that it had in February 2022. So total spends are down more than 7 percent month-on-month in February of this year versus a decline of just 2 percent in February of last year. February saw a decline in spends month-on-month in both years but that decline is sharper this year.

In terms of card issuances, market share has declined sharply from more than 73 percent in February of last year to about 68 percent this year. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank have lost market share year-on-year.

SBI is the only player to gain market share in terms of card issuances amongst the top four on a year-on-year basis. In terms of spending, the market share of the top four has declined from 73.75 percent in February of last year to a little under 72 percent in February this year.

HDFC Bank is the only player among the top four to gain market share in spending year-on-year. HDFC Bank has gained about 193 basis points in terms of market share in spending this compares to a decline of 358 basis points for ICICI Bank, 20 basis points for SBI, and flat for Axis Bank.

Year-on-year, per-card spending is up 18.6 percent, and 18 lenders have seen a growth rate better than the industry average. Players who saw spending doubling or more CSB Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, City Union Bank, and Bank of India.

15 players saw their spending below the industry growth rate with SBM Bank India and IDFC Bank losing the most. Month-on-month industry level, the spends declined by 8.1 percent so the top losers in spending per card on a month-on-month basis are City Union Bank, CSB Bank, DBS India Bank, Federal Bank, HSBC, Axis Bank, and SBI Card.

Card issuances have remained healthy and the momentum is expected to sustain. The top four losing market share is a big surprise. Consolidation is happening in the sector. Axis Bank’s numbers will improve due to Citi's acquisition, which will help the market share of the top four players in the coming months.

Bank of Baroda and IndusInd Bank are likely to move up the ranks with Citi moving out. Also, credit card spending may get hit by the recent RBI announcement of pre-sanctioned credit lines by banks via UPI.