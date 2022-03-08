Credit card business update (January 2022): Ticket sizes lowest in 4 months as spends decline massively

At industry level, spend per card has declined by 8.28% MoM. Weakest momentum was seen for Bank of America, IndusInd Bank, American Express, Karuru Vysya Bank, IDFC Bank, etc

While the festive season has been one of the best months for credit card lenders in FY22 or even year-to-date, the trend may not continue in the coming months. The good part of the business momentum has been the strong distribution of cards. November may be strong due to Diwali. One needs to watch the momentum of the credit card business, especially in January 2022.

85% of the players saw decline in average ticket size(removed DBS here, as its not comparable… it shows an increase in its ticket size by 204%, 2nd month of credit card biz)

Spends have declined massively as people remained skeptic of third-wave & there were local restrictions with regard to travelling too.

> Overall, the number of credit cards have increased by 1.89 percent in January 2022 vs 2.02 percent MoM in December 2021.

> Spends declined by 6.54 percent MoM in January 2022 vs an increase of 5.26% MoM in December 2021.

> Spends per card declined by 8.28% MoM in Jan’22 vs an increase of 3.18% MoM in December 2021.

> Spends are still lower than the festive month of October 2021 by 17.85 percent (Jan vs Oct); but card issuance have been strong.

The per card spend:

Momentum was weak, on a MOM basis for the industry.

29 players saw a decline in average ticket size.

There were few marginal exception players this time like Dhanlakshmi bank, AU SFB, Bank of Maharashtra & Bank f Baroda, which saw increases in average ticket size.

A credit card is the most profitable business for any bank or lender. The interest rates are very high over there, at & above 30 percent, which makes it one of the most profitable businesses for any lender.

Credit cards form ~6.95% of total cards issued by lenders i.e. debit card & credit card vs 6.85% in Dec’21

Between Jan’22 to July’21, average ticket size movement:

Losers:

Gainers:

Market share movement: HDFC Bank continues to be the leader

HDFC Bank continued to be the leader in terms of market share in credit cards issued.

SBI lost 116 bps of market share MoM, while ICICI Bank gained 103 bps in market share MoM.

Upward momentum or let's say consistency in gaining market share continued for the 7th month in a row for Axis Bank.

Market share momentum

Jan’22 vs Dec’21 is as follows:

18 lenders lost market share MoM while 16 gained.

• Top market share gain was seen for Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda.

• Top market share loss was seen for SBI, HDFC Bank, Citi Bank & American Express.

The credit card market leader in India is HDFC Bank, while the highest rise in credit cards issued (From September 2021 to January 2022) was by HDFC Bank; ICICI Bank, Axis Bank & SBI. The 4 of them, had a share of 67.6 percent in the incremental cards issued in India.

Those who have lost credit card customers from September 2021 to January 2022 include the likes of Standard Chartered Bank, American express, CITI Bank, J&K Bank, HSBC, etc.

HDFC Bank continues to remain the dominant force in the market with a market share of 22.84 percent, followed by SBI at 18.95 percent and ICICI Bank at 17.93 percent. The top 4 players have a huge market share of 71.61 percent (vs 71.77 percent in December 2021) in the Indian credit card market. All others, i.e., 29 lenders/banks, have a market share of <5.1 percent each.

Interestingly, the top 4 have been losing their market share for 4th month in a row!

Outlook

Omicron impacted spendings in January 2022 and hence, you saw a massive decline in average spending per card on an MoM basis. With a return to normalcy in February 2022 and March witnessing the removal of restrictions, overall spending is expected to improve from January 2022 levels.

Card distribution remains healthy, which is a key factor to note, despite the Omicron wave.