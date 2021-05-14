Auto-debit defaults rise amid COVID second wave Updated : May 14, 2021 04:15:22 IST In April, the bounce rate stood at 34.05 percent, higher by 130 basis points compared to 32.8 percent in March. The April 2020 default rate was even higher, at about 38 percent. But the current rate of 34.05 percent still remains above the pre-Covid level. Published : May 14, 2021 03:02 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply