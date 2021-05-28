  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Nifty ends at record high, Sensex up 307 points; RIL top gainer, up 6%
Asian stocks extend global rally to 7th day, US stimulus in focus
Rupee surges 18 paise to 72.42 against US dollar in early trade
COVID-19 second wave: Impact on insurance sector and policyholders

Updated : May 28, 2021 17:28:06 IST

"As per general insurance companies, India received 11.39 lakh cases with claims worth Rs 15,988 crore," said Naval Goel, founder & CEO, PolicyX.com.
Now, market experts believe that buying insurance can’t be considered as easy as it was before for both, health and term.
Published : May 28, 2021 05:27 PM IST

