COVID-19 second wave: Impact on insurance sector and policyholders

The second COVID-19 wave has left a drastic impact on many people in different ways. The insurance industry has received 2x the number of claims in comparison with 2020 which demonstrates that the industry has faced a much larger dent this year, according to PolicyX – an insurance aggregator.

"As per general insurance companies, India received 11.39 lakh cases with claims worth Rs 15,988 crore. The companies settled 9.51 lakh cases with claims worth Rs 9,141 crore until May 5, 2021. The general insurance companies have rejected or withdrawn 47,898 cases,” said Naval Goel, founder & CEO, PolicyX.com.

This has laid pressure on the insurance sector, Goel added, which might be felt a little longer than expected.

The change

Now, market experts believe that buying insurance can’t be considered as easy as it was before for both, health and term.

Certainly, as Goel said, the idea behind designing innovative products and maintaining low premium cost has always been to have a deeper penetration across all sections of society and insurance companies were managing to create pocket-friendly affordable premiums in their best possible way.

"But all this was possible as the mortality rate in India was quite low. If we look at the Indian mortality data, it has grown in the last 3 years due to an epidemic which has a direct correlation with the insurance sector, especially life insurance," he stressed

"However, it should not impact the penetration of the insurance sector because primarily this is going to be a temporary phenomenon to manage the current condition and bring back financial stability. Secondly, we can't ignore the fact that people have realised the significance of insurance now more than ever. Even if a person has to pay an extra premium or get extra medical check-ups done, he/she will do so to ensure their safety in the long run," Goel further said.

Meanwhile, health insurance prices, Goel added, are also expected to increase but consumers need not worry as there can be ways to take out to get discounts to reduce the premium such as to avail of cumulative discounts, family discounts, co-pay and deductibles and many more.

Also, various standardised products in the market are primarily designed for low premiums.

Buying policies during the pandemic

Talking about the challenges of buying insurance, Goel said some insurers are tightening the norms such as medical test requirements, etc but not much difference has been seen in terms of underwriting.

"It is just that the insurance companies are being extra cautious with new applications. The new norms may include an extended waiting period, extra medical condition declarations in the form of medical tests, and even higher premiums," Goel explained.

IRDAI's new policies

IRDAI recently issued many notifications with a view to ease out procedures for the policyholders reeling under the COVID-19 effect.

This will, according to Goel, further gain the confidence of the masses and penetrate the insurance concept among the masses with new provisions such as home care treatment or fast approvals.