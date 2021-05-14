  • SENSEX
COVID-19 second wave: Bank credit growth may slow by 160 bps in FY22; NPAs may rise by 30-40 bps

Banking credit could moderate by about 159 bps to 9.3 percent in FY22. NBFC credit will similarly slow by 140 bps to 12.8 percent, as per the report.
Aggregate gross non-performing assets (NPA) are expected to remain flat at 7.1 percent in FY22 and retail GNPAs at 2.9 percent.
