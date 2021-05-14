COVID-19 second wave: Bank credit growth may slow by 160 bps in FY22; NPAs may rise by 30-40 bps Updated : May 14, 2021 03:21:10 IST Banking credit could moderate by about 159 bps to 9.3 percent in FY22. NBFC credit will similarly slow by 140 bps to 12.8 percent, as per the report. Aggregate gross non-performing assets (NPA) are expected to remain flat at 7.1 percent in FY22 and retail GNPAs at 2.9 percent. Published : May 14, 2021 03:21 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply