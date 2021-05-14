COVID-19 second wave: Bank credit growth may slow by 160 bps in FY22; NPAs may rise by 30-40 bps

The second wave of COVID-19 pandemic has proved to be deadlier and the resultant lockdowns and stricter restrictions in various states have raised concerns over its economic impact. The financial sector is the worst hit by the shutting of businesses.

Experts believe that the impact on the financial sector will depend on the severity of the lockdown – localised or national; breadth and pattern of occurrence – different states are at different stages of infection cycle and the resultant asynchronous lockdowns are less damaging for players with a national footprint; and its duration.

Economists at Emkay Global Financial Services estimate a GVA (Gross Value Added) loss of about Rs 1.25 lakh crore, or 90 bps pm, for the sporadic lockdowns which the country is witnessing now. The brokerage has cut its Q1FY22 GDP growth estimate to 16.5 percent from 22 percent.

The brokerage estimates that the severely affected states account for about 48 percent of retail credit and about 56 percent of overall credit as well.

"Self-employed categories will bear the biggest brunt of localised lockdowns. We estimate that within retail assets, the self-employed category accounts for nearly a third – though the impact will largely be restricted to BL/LAP and MFI portfolio," Emkay Global said in a report.

SME loans, which account for around 17 percent of the credit, are almost exclusively offered to the self-employed category and faces the biggest risk of the credit crunch. The brokerage house assumes about 50-70 percent demand destruction for self-employed-focused products and 25 percent for the salaried class-oriented products during the lockdown.

Combined, banking credit could moderate by about 159 bps to 9.3 percent in FY22. NBFC credit will similarly slow by 140 bps to 12.8 percent, as per the report.

Among large banks, HDFC Bank - with a higher unsecured/SME mix - can see a 140 bps impact, while IndusInd Bank, RBL Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will see more than 200 bps impact. Among NBFCs, the brokerage sees a higher growth risk for Bajaj Finance and Magma Fincorp.

Further, a limited impact is likely to be on credit cost, while NPA formation could inch up by 30-40 bps versus earlier expectations.

Aggregate gross non-performing assets (NPA) are expected to remain flat at 7.1 percent in FY22 and retail GNPAs at 2.9 percent. For NBFCs, the aggregate impact on GNPA could be around 15-25 bps.

The most impacted banks could be IndusInd Bank, DCB Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Ujjivan SFB, and RBL Bank, while M&M Financial Services, L&T Finance Holdings, and LIC Housing Finance could be the worst-hit NBFCs, the report said.

The actual credit cost impact may be lesser due to COVID provisions carried on the book, though lenders may want to maintain excess provisions until vaccinations completely neutralise COVID threats, it added.

Going ahead, Emkay Global believes both the banks can give outsized returns in the next 12 months. Among NBFCs, it remains positive on HDFC, SHTF, SCUF, and Chola, and see strong potential upside in SCUF and HDFC.

