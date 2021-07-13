COVID-19 second wave: Auto-debit bounce rates remain high in June

Auto-debit transaction failures increased for the third consecutive month in June, despite the second COVID-19 wave having peaked and restrictions eased across states, indicating a potential rise in stress for retail borrowers.

The latest data released by the National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) showed that bounce rates for the month of June rose to 36.51 percent from 35.91 percent in May. Bounce rates show the auto-debit transactions that did not clear. This means that more than one in every three auto-debit transactions failed. NCPI data showed that 87.87 million debit requests were made in June via the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) platform, and of these, 32.08 million bounced.

Bounce rates have been on a rising trend since April 2021 amid the hit to economic activity due to the surge in coronavirus infections. Bounce rates stood at 32.76 percent in March 2021 and rose to 34.05 percent in April. The second wave of the COVID pandemic was at its peak during April and May.

In terms of value, the bounce rate on auto-debit requests stood at 30.27 percent in June, marginally better than 30.74 percent in May but still higher than the 27.99 percent level seen in April.

"While April and May 2021 bounce rates were expected to remain high due to localised lockdowns in several states, we are surprised that NACH (national automated clearing house) debit bounce rates for June 2021 continue to be at high levels. Since lockdown restrictions were lifted and economic activities were opened up in more states in June 2021, we thought NACH debit bounce rates would come off," Suresh Ganapathy of Macquarie said in a note.

These auto-debit transactions are captured by the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) debit platform. NACH processes auto-debit transactions for bank accounts for recurring payments like loan equated-monthly-installments (EMIs), utility bill payments, and insurance premiums. So the NACH platform is largely used to collect payments for loans, investment in mutual funds, and insurance premiums. But the largest chunk of these transactions, about 80 percent, are for EMIs alone.

Bounce rates in June of last year went up to as much as 45.37 percent of total transactions, before starting to decline to about 36 percent in January this year, and 32.8 percent in March.

The rise in transaction failure rates could be a reflection of the stress in the NBFC space. "According to rating agencies, collection efficiencies, in general, have been 15 percent lower for NBFCs compared to levels seen in the earlier quarter and June also has been a disappointing month in terms of collections," Ganapathy said.

Experts believe that a higher retail credit push by non-bank lenders over the past few years may also be the reason for the overall rise in bounce rates, as their borrowers' credit profile also tends to be weaker.

"NACH debit transactions form less than 15 percent of collections for banks in general. Hence higher bounce rates are not necessarily an indicator of issues in retail asset quality. Our conversations with senior bank managements reveal that retail asset quality has been holding off very well. While a sequential pick up in delinquency rates is inevitable due to lockdowns, overall delinquency rates in the retail segment should well be contained and we aren’t likely to see any alarming increase," Macquarie said in its note.

According to RBI's recent Financial Stability Report, delinquency rates in the consumer credit portfolios of private banks rose to 2.4 percent in January 2021 from 1.2 percent in January 2020, and that for NBFCs rose to 6.7 percent from 5.3 percent over the same period.

"Consumer credit deteriorated after the loan moratorium programme came to an end in September 2020. Customer risk distribution of the credit-active population underwent a marginal shift towards the high-risk segment in January 2021 relative to January 2020...Consumer credit portfolios of non-PSBs are seeing incipient signs of stress," RBI said in the report.

But there are limitations to this data. For instance, the NACH platform only captures auto-debit data. It does not factor in other sources of payments such as cheques or cash.

Secondly, this data may not necessarily include unique representations, and every bounce for a borrower can be counted multiple times. Thirdly, the cure rate for such transactions is also very high, which means if the borrower has insufficient funds in the account and the bank follows up with them to rectify the situation, borrowers tend to comply.

Thus, it would be too simplistic to draw a conclusion about the retail asset quality on a bank’s balance sheet just by looking at this data. However, it is an important indicator of the rise in financial strain for small borrowers.