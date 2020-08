The Reserve Bank of India today said it constituted the expert committee to oversee the resolution of stressed assets created by COVID-19 under the chairmanship of KV Kamath.

The committee will recommend financial parameters factored in the resolution plans, along with sector specific benchmark ranges. It shall also undertake a process validation of resolution plans for accounts above a specified threshold, said the RBI press release.

On Thursday, the central bank announced a 'Resolution Framework on COVID-19 related Stress', as a special window under the Prudential Framework on Resolution of Stressed Assets.

The Committee members will include Diwakar Gupta (effective September 1, 2020, after the completion of his term as Vice President, ADB), T.N. Manoharan (effective August 14, 2020, after the completion of his term as Chairman, Canara Bank), Ashvin Parekh (Strategy Advisor) and CEO of Indian Banks’ Association, as the member secretary.

"The Expert Committee shall also undertake the process validation for the resolution plans to be implemented under this framework, without going into the commercial aspects, in respect of all accounts with aggregate exposure of Rs. 1,500 crore and above at the time of invocation," added the statement.

The “Prudential Framework on Resolution of Stressed Assets” dated June 7, 2019 provides a principle-based resolution framework for addressing borrower defaults under a normal scenario.