In light of the COVID-19 crisis that has gripped the country, the central government has extended the timeline in regards to certain compliances under the IT Act, 1961, due to the problems being faced by taxpayers.

A tweet from the official handle of the Income Tax department said, “Govt extends timelines of certain compliances, to mitigate the difficulties faced by taxpayers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CBDT issues Circular No. 08/2021 dated 30.04.2021 u/s 119 of the IT Act, 1961.”

Govt extends timelines of certain compliances, to mitigate the difficulties faced by taxpayers due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CBDT issues Circular No. 08/2021 dated 30.04.2021 u/s 119 of the IT Act, 1961, available on: https://t.co/wmeNOwBRdD Press release also issued. pic.twitter.com/oLhRrJYWzM — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 1, 2021

Surabhi Ahluwalia, Commissioner of Income Tax, Media and Technical Policy and Official Spokesperson of the CBDT said, "In view of the adverse circumstances arising due to the severe COVID-19 pandemic and also in view of the several requests received from taxpayers, tax consultants & other stakeholders from across the country, requesting that various compliance dates may be relaxed, the Government has extended certain timelines today."

The announcement is the latest in a series of measures made in order to facilitate taxpayers to navigate the challenges in fulfilling their compliances in the backdrop of the Coronavirus situation. The latest CBDT circular mentioned certain relaxations for the taxpayers during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The existing deadline of April 1 for the appeal to the commissioner is extended till May 31. Similarly, the deadline for objections to the Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) was extended from April 1 till May 31.

I-T returns in response to notice under Section 148 of the I-T Act for which the last date of filing was April 1, is extended till May 31. The deadline for filing of belated return under sub-section (4) and revised return under sub-section (5) of Section 139 of the I-T Act for Assessment Year 2020-21 has been extended till May 31.

The central government had earlier said on April 24 that the timeline for the payment due under the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Act, 2020, without an additional amount, was extended to June 30, 2021.