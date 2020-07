General Insurance Council (GIC) -- the apex body for non-life insurers -- has brought out a schedule of rates for COVID-19 claims being filed with its member insurance companies.

"Insurance companies will be guided by the treatment protocols prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). These rates are broadly based on the schedule of rates suggested for COVID-19 treatment by Niti Ayog Panel," GIC said in a statement.

These rates, GIC mentioned, will be applicable to both cashless and reimbursement COVID-19 claims in states/union territories/cities where any government authority has not published standard charges for COVID-19 treatment.

The settlement under the COVID-19 insurance claims will, however, be subject to the limits and terms of the policy of respective insurer.

GIC has proposed to create a consensus on the billing pattern for COVID patients, on per day basis, based on the following criteria:

a. Type of stay and treatment, during hospitalisation.

b. City/district of hospital.

c. Type of hospital.

Hospital Rates for per day of admission (in Rs.) Moderate Sickness Severe Sickness Very Severe Sickness Category of Hospitals ISOLATION BEDS ICU without need for ventilator care ICU with ventilator care (invasive/ non- invasive) including supportive care and oxygen NABH Accredited Hospitals (including entry level) 10,000/- (including cost of PPE Rs 1,200) 15,000/- (including cost of PPE Rs. 2000/- 18,000/- (including cost of PPE Rs 2000/-) Non-NABH Accredited Hospitals 8,000/- (including cost of PPE Rs 1,200) 13,000/- (including cost of PPE Rs 2,000/-) 15,000/- (including cost of PPE 2000/-)

These charges will include nursing charges, room stay and meals, COVID testing, monitoring and investigations, PPE, drugs and medical consumables, biochemical waste management, other protective gear and bed side procedures.