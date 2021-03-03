COVID-19 Impact: States' market borrowings rise 31% over last year

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in borrowings by states and union territories as expenses increased and revenues shrank. The latest RBI data collated by Care Ratings shows that 28 states and two union territories collectively borrowed Rs 7.12 lakh crore so far in the current financial year, which is almost 31 percent higher than what these states and union territories borrowed last year.

"States and UTs have been resorting to higher market borrowings to meet the shortfalls in their finances consequent to the sharp fall in their revenues due to the lockdown led disruptions in economic activity along with the increase in expenditure that is being incurred by them for controlling and mitigating the impact of the pandemic," Care Ratings said in a recent note. The majority of the states have seen a notable increase in their market borrowing in the current financial year as against a year ago.

The top six borrowing states accounted for 53 percent of the total borrowings so far in FY21, data showed. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh have been the top six borrowing states, borrowing anywhere between Rs 82,000-51,000 crore.

The states which saw the largest increase in market borrowings include Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, and the north eastern states of Sikkim, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram.

Among the large states, Madhya Pradesh (112 percent higher YoY), Rajasthan (57 percent higher), Maharashtra (54 percent higher), Karnataka (43 percent higher), Tamil Nadu (37 percent higher), Telangana (36 percent higher) and Andhra Pradesh (28 percent higher) saw notable increase in market borrowings.

There are five states that borrowed less than last year. These include Odisha (by 45 percent), Tripura (by 27 percent), Manipur (15 percent), Arunachal Pradesh (14 percent less) and Gujarat (6 percent less).

What's come as a double whammy is that while their expenses have been rising, the cost of borrowing has also been rising significantly for states. But what has come as a bit of a breather is that borrowing costs eased to a 4-week low to an average of 6.92 percent in the latest state development loans (SDLs) auction, reversing the surge in yields of the last two weeks. That said, the yield on state development loans of longer tenure continued to be high.

