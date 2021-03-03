  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Finance

COVID-19 Impact: States' market borrowings rise 31% over last year

Updated : March 03, 2021 04:07 PM IST

The top six borrowing states accounted for 53 percent of the total borrowings so far in FY21, data showed.
Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, UP, Karnataka, Rajasthan and AP have been the top six borrowing states, borrowing anywhere between Rs 82,000-51,000 crore.
COVID-19 Impact: States' market borrowings rise 31% over last year

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 1,554 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 1,554 cr

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 1,148 points higher, Nifty surges over 2%; financials, metals lead

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex ends 1,148 points higher, Nifty surges over 2%; financials, metals lead

PayPal to hire over 1,000 engineers for India development centres in 2021

PayPal to hire over 1,000 engineers for India development centres in 2021

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement