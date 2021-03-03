COVID-19 Impact: States' market borrowings rise 31% over last year Updated : March 03, 2021 04:07 PM IST The top six borrowing states accounted for 53 percent of the total borrowings so far in FY21, data showed. Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, UP, Karnataka, Rajasthan and AP have been the top six borrowing states, borrowing anywhere between Rs 82,000-51,000 crore. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply