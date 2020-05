In a recent move, government has modified gilt issuance calendar for remainder of April-September. The estimated gross market borrowing in FY 2020-21 will be Rs 12 lakh crore instead of Rs 7.80 lack crore as per BE 2020-21, a recent notification said. This means the market borrowing will be nearly Rs 5 lakh more than the budgeted amount.

The revision in borrowings has been necessitated on account of the COVID pandemic, the notification said.

The issuance calendar for each financial year is otherwise published just ahead of the start of the financial year in question.