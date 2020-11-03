  • SENSEX
COVID-19 impact: 46% people borrowed money to run their households, says report

Updated : November 03, 2020 03:09 PM IST

Around 46 percent of the population borrowed money primarily to run their households during the ongoing pandemic, according to a Home Credit India survey.
Home Credit India conducted research across 7 cities, to understand the borrowing patterns of people during the COVID lockdown.
COVID-19 impact: 46% people borrowed money to run their households, says report

