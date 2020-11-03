COVID-19 impact: 46% people borrowed money to run their households, says report

Around 46 percent of the population borrowed money primarily to run their households during the ongoing pandemic, according to a Home Credit India survey.

Home Credit India -- a local arm of the international consumer finance provider with operations spanning over Europe and Asia -- conducted research across seven cities, to understand the borrowing patterns of people during the COVID lockdown.

"The ongoing pandemic has had a drastic impact on the economy and people across the strata of society. With job losses and pay cuts across industries, the lower-middle-income group has been affected severely. The pandemic has led to a shift in perspective towards loans and borrowing preferences," the consumer finance provider said.

On the reasons for borrowing, the survey cited the impact of the pay cuts/delays as one of the biggest reasons.

"While 27 percent of respondents cited repayment of their monthly installments from the earlier loan as the second biggest reason behind borrowing. 14 percent of the respondents borrowed as they suffered job losses," the report said.

A similar study was conducted by Home Credit India in August 2019. The study then revealed that among the primary reasons for borrowing money, fulfilling family needs topped with 46 percent of the respondents followed by the desire to upgrade their lifestyle which was at 33 percent.

Lifestyle upgrades were quoted as an updated smartphone/TV/refrigerator or vehicle.

Another insight of the research reveals, unlike normal times, during COVID, people preferred to borrow money from their friends and families as it gave them the flexibility to return the money when the situation normalised/jobs and salaries were restored. The research also showed that 50 percent of the respondents admitted to returning the borrowed sum once the situation normalised/they returned to their jobs.

13 percent of the people said they will look at returning the sum after paying their loan amounts.

Borrowing from friends and family was seen highest in Mumbai and Bhopal at 27 percent each followed by Delhi at 26 percent and Patna at 25 percent. The research also revealed that the decision to borrow money from family and friends was led by the male members of the households at 23 percent.