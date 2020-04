The Narendra Modi government is likely to discuss the proposal to suspend disbursement of increased dearness allowance (DA) for over 48 lakh employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners during the union cabinet meeting, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

In March this year, the government had approved a hike in the dearness allowance rate from 17 percent to 21 percent of the basic pay/pension effective from January 1, 2020.

While sources are silent on the reason for non implementation of the dearness allowance hike or future course of action, a number of officials off record are of the view, given the amount of over Rs 14,000 crore involved in implementing this one decision, it may be possible that some of the DA installments are deferred or rolled over to a later period, as the government reprioritises its expenditure to battle COVID-19.