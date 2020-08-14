Finance COVID-19 fear pushes customers to buy Corona Kavach, Corona Rakshak policies, says report Updated : August 14, 2020 08:18 PM IST The fear of contracting COVID-19 is pushing more and more individuals to cover themselves under standard health insurance policies such as Corona Kavach and Corona Rakshak, according to Policybazaar. Between July 10 – when the policies were launched – and August 5, PolicyBazaar claims to have sold over 1,000 policies per day, including both individual and family floater plans. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply