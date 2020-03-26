Finance
COVID-19 crisis: Banks asked to ensure adequate liquidity at branches, ATMS
Updated : March 26, 2020 10:31 PM IST
COVID-19 crisis: Govt has asked banks to ensure there's enough money in bank branches and ATMs when customers come for withdrawals.
COVID-19 crisis: Finance minister announced Rs 500 a month for the next 3 months for women beneficiaries of the jan dhan accounts.
COVID-19 crisis: The department of financial services has written to head of all the banks asking them to ensure a smooth transfer to all the beneficiaries.