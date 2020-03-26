COVID-19 crisis: Banks asked to ensure adequate liquidity at branches, ATMS

The cash transfer to women jan dhan account holders will cost the government about Rs 30,600 crore over the next three months. Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that the government has asked banks to ensure there's enough money in bank branches and ATMs when customers come for withdrawals.

With the finance minister announcing Rs 500 a month payment for the next three months for women beneficiaries of the jan dhan accounts in order to help them tide over the COVID related crisis, the onus has now shifted to the banks to ensure that all these 20.4 beneficiaries get the money that has been promised to them, which is over Rs 30,600 crore.

The department of financial services has written to head of all the banks asking them to ensure a smooth transfer to all the beneficiaries. The banks have been asked to make a list of the number of beneficiaries and send it to the department of financial services right away. They have also been asked to ensure that there is adequate liquidity in the bank as well as ATMs to ensure that there is a smooth transfer.