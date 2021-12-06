Corpus under all retirement systems little over Rs 30 trillion: PFRDA Chairman

The total corpus under all retirement systems is a little over Rs 30 trillion, 14 percent of India GDP, said Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman at Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

"This is nothing when compared globally. We have a lot of catching up to d. The capacity has come down during pandemic due to job and pay cuts," he said.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), savings have come down from 3.1 percent in Q1 to 2.2 percent in Q3.

"We have seen a lot of turmoil in the pension system. Asset valuations have suffered," he said.

However, he added that he has not seen onboardings coming down and assets have grown 29 percent YoY.

By year end, he said that subscribers will have a choice of 10 fund managers.

"3 more are joining," Bandyopadhyay added.

"I don’t think we are future ready for pensions and annuities. Government has to take care of people with limited resources," he said.