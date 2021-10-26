Corporate group health covers on the rise

In a post COVID world, the offer letter is no longer limited to the CTC figure! The importance of a solid health insurance plan was taught to many of us the hard way in the past 18 months.

What is the health cover? Does it include my wife, my parents, my kids? Are their any add on benefits I can pay for on my own, subsidized by my company? And how easy is it to apply for and avail these benefits? These are questions, HR managers across the country and trying to answer.

Employee friendly companies aim to stay ahead of the curve by understanding and negotiating the best terms for their employees. At the same time, they need to find solutions, which make it easy for them to manage the policy and its benefits. The answer is obvious, make it more digital!

Explaining the policy, rolling it out pan India in a WFH set up, getting voluntary additions, claims support, operational help, health and wellness engagements and lots more things, done at the click of a button. Health insurance takes care of financial stress the employee might be in owing to the costs of medical treatments. It is a vital step towards the mental health and safety of employees.

Typically, corporate health insurance covers a group of people as small as seven is cheaper than a retail policy and can cover additional items not covered under a retail policy like pre-existing conditions and maternity. It isn’t only limited to health insurance anymore.

Companies offer term insurance, COVID-19 specific policies, home care treatment policies, medical check-ups, mental wellness offerings and many other wellness benefits. These benefits are offered at a fraction of the cost of a retail policy to ensure a healthy and financially stable team. In return, employees view a corporate who has their back in troubled times as a trustworthy company worthy of their loyalty.

The challenge for companies in offering a group health insurance policy is that it needs to be managed. Most brokers and insurance companies work on legacy systems and are opaque when it comes to pricing of these policies.

Which makes it very hard to add new employees and their families, communicate the policy to employees, support employees with claims and tackle the issue of choosing the right policy to begin with. The good news here is that this space has seen a plethora of digital first players cracking away at the problem statement aggressively.

From buying the policy with all the flexibilities and transparency in pricing and terms and conditions, to managing roll out and finally a digital way to support employees at the decisive moment – The claim process!

Studies indicate that with this peace of mind, there is an increase in employee motivation and engagement with their work, which in turn allows them to attract top talent in the market. Health and even life insurance benefits are increasingly becoming amongst the top consideration factors while choosing the employer. Due to portfolio underwriting, group health insurance policies are more inclusive. They allow for immediate coverage of pre-existing diseases, coverage of maternity claims, several treatments usually not covered in a retail health policy and are generally more flexible.

Existing InsurTech companies are creating products that cover wellness benefits (doctor on call, mental health sessions, step count challenges, health risk assessment, gym memberships, online workouts, discounts on lab test and doctors near you, and much more!) This allows companies to reward employees for staying healthy, and take a preventive approach to health and wellness. We’ve seen top corporates in India like Zerodha, IBM, Swiggy, Byjus, Axis Bank and many more being featured for path breaking employee wellness initiatives. The future of group health insurance is to be a connected ecosystem for all health and wellness offerings. Group health insurance has until now been a standard amongst most medium to large enterprises.

However, now small enterprises or start-ups have started to patronize the benefit for the employees to attract and retain talent.

Corporate health cover is a growing category and provides an immense opportunity to the industry to work together to solve for employees of small and big companies. A preventive approach to health and wellness is the need of the hour and we are happy to see so many companies solving for it simultaneously. We may not be in a position to call the next wave, but we surely have options to prepare our defence!

The author, Raghuveer Malik, is Head-Corporate Insurance at Policybazaar.com. The views expressed are personal