Corporate credit growth is good, but not reflecting in numbers: Canara Bank's CEO on Q4 numbers

K Satyanarayana Raju, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Canara Bank on Tuesday said that the corporate credit growth was good in the fourth quarter of FY23, but it is not reflecting in numbers. Raju's comment came a day after Canara Bank reported a 90 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 3,175 crore.

The bank's net interest income or NII, which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, surged 23 percent YoY to Rs 8,616 crore for the reporting quarter as compared to Rs 7,006 crore in the year-ago period.

Talking further about the earnings, Raju said that the domestic corporate credit has good traction and all subsidiaries are performing well.

"Income from recovery in written-off accounts has been growing steadily," he told CNBC-TV18.

Raju said that he can see good traction in gold loans and some short-term loans have been repaid in the overseas market. He added that he cannot freeze expectations on provisions once central bank's guidelines come.

On slippages, he said that they have seen a downward trend.

On the outlook for FY24, Canara Bank's CEO said that he has given a guidance of 10.5 percent loan growth. He added that he has no plan to raise equity in FY24 and FY25.

Meanwhile, the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 12 per equity share for fiscal 2022-23, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the bank. Canara Bank has declared 18 dividends since July 7, 2003. In the past 12 months, the lender has declared an equity dividend amounting to Rs 6.50 per share on June 15, 2022.

Considering the bank's performance, the board has permitted to pay 15 days salary as Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) to the employees.