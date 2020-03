Borrowers have a reason to cheer as RBI recently announced a big-bang reduction in repo rate -- the rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks. Assuming that banks pass on the benefit of the rate cut to customers, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) are likely to go down for customers who take loans from banks.

On March 27, RBI cut repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) or 0.75 percent to help the weakening economy in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The key lending rate now stands at 4.4 percent.

How does reduced repo rate help consumers? Let's understand in detail

Repo rate has a direct bearing on customers who take loans from banks. As RBI has reduced the key lending rate, it means that banks can borrow money from RBI at a much lower interest rate.

According to investment platform BankBazaar, commercial banks usually pass benefits of reduced repo rate to customers by reducing interest rates on loans they offer. This means customer have to pay a lesser EMI, effectively bringing down overall cost of loans.

For existing borrowers, however, the impact may not be immediate. There is a reset-period for loans, after which rates get revised for borrowers. The actual effective loan interest rate also depends on the loan amount, tenure and other factors.

Major banks have already announced reduction in lending rates

State Bank of India, country's largest lender, has passed the entire 75 bps repo rate cut benefit to borrowers availing loans linked to external benchmark linked lending rate (EBR), as well as repo linked lending rate (RLLR).

With this revision, SBI's EBR will be reduced to 7.05 percent per annum from 7.80 percent per annum. SBI's RLLR will be reduced to 6.65 percent per annum from 7.40 per annum. This will come into effect from April 1.