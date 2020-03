The Reserve Bank of India today advised banks and other financial players to prepare extensively to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, including preventing infection, encouraging digital payments, and work towards reducing risks to the financial system.

In a circular, the central bank asked banks to come up with a plan on preventing infection of the virus among staff and customers, as well as outline steps in case of detection.

It added that banks should prepare a 'business continuity plan' to prevent disruption of services, due to absenteeism, either driven by the individual cases of infections or preventive measures.

Banks should also "encourage their customers to use digital banking facilities as far as possible," the RBI said.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has been dubbed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a “global pandemic”, has seen over 1,70,000 cases and more than 6,500 deaths.

Steps taken by authorities to combat the spread of the virus, such as limiting travel, shutting down places of public gatherings among others, are expected to negatively impact the economy and have roiled financial markets worldwide.

"Entities should also assess the impact on their balance sheet, asset quality, liquidity, etc. arising out of potential scenarios such as further spread of COVID-19 in India and its effect on the economy, contagion from a wider disruption in the global economy and the global financial system, etc," the RBI said.