In a major relief for policyholders, finance ministry on Wednesday said that motor third party insurance policies whose renewal date falls during the lockdown period -- i.e. March 25 to April 14 -- can be renewed till April 21.

The announcement will give relief to policyholders who are unable to make payments amid the three-week nationwide lockdown in view of the deadly coronavirus.

date on which the policy falls due for renewal," the official statement said.

One may, however, still voluntarily visit the website of the insurance company and pay the premium through the online mode.

The two major components of a motor insurance policy are — Third-party Insurance (TP) and Own Damage (OD) Insurance. According to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is mandatory to insure one’s vehicle with a TP insurance cover, the premium of which is set by IRDAI every year.