Coronavirus outbreak: China cleans, locks away banknotes to stop virus spread

Updated : February 15, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Banks use ultraviolet light or high temperatures to disinfect yuan bills, then seal and store the cash for seven to 14 days.
Office buildings have installed packets of tissue in elevators that tenants are encouraged to use when pressing buttons
In 2017, nearly three-quarters of Chinese respondents told an Ipsos survey they could survive a whole month without using more than 100 yuan in cash.
