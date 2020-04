In a major relief to taxpayers, government on Tuesday extended the deadline for making various investments for claiming deductions under Section 80C, 80D and 80G to June 30, 2020. The earlier deadline for these were March 31, 2020. The announcement has been done in view of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

“The date for making various investment for claiming deduction under Chapter-VIA-B of IT Act which includes Section 80C (LIC, PPF, NSC etc.), 80D (Mediclaim), 80G (Donations), etc. has been extended to 30th June, 2020. Hence the investment/payment can be made up to 30.06.2020 for claiming the deduction under these sections for FY 2019-20,” the official statement said.

Government also extended the date for making investment/construction/purchase for claiming roll over benefit/deduction in respect of capital gains under sections 54 to 54GB to June 30, 2020.

According to experts, investors can consider instruments that earn deductions under Section 80C and Section 80D to save taxes.

ELSS, PPF, NSC and SCSS are some commonly used investments under 80C.