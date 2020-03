As coronavirus scare has brought the country to a standstill, tax officers have requested the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to extend the March 31 deadline for various functions under the Income Tax (I-T) Act.

In an application to the CBDT, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, said steps need to be initiated to extend timeline of "Vivaad Se Vishwas act and black money Act" expiring on March 31, 2020, among others.

Other deadlines sought for extension includes processing of returns under Section 143 (1), time bearing penalties, revised and late filing of returns under section 139, reopening of assessment under section 148, revision of assessment under section 263 and 264, time barring assessments under section 143 (3) and time barring in set aside assessments and any other time barring actions which may get barred by limitation on March 31, 2020.

“TDS building has been taken by Municipal Corporation for hospital purpose. Apart from that, there is a general panic and keeping the government advisories in mind, the officers are trying to avoid any travel in an effort to maintain social distancing” the application read.

Indian central and state authorities have imposed extreme lockdown measures across multiple towns and districts as the novel coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic cases surged to 415.

State-run Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), meanwhile, has said it will relax payment of premium for policies up to April 15, 2020, if customers are unable to pay online or otherwise.