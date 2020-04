Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), the retirement fund body, has allowed establishments to separately file the electronic challan cum return (ECR) and the payment of statutory contribution. This announcement will ease the compliance burden on establishments.

In the current scenario of lockdown, the businesses and enterprises are not able to function normally and are facing liquidity or cash crunch to pay their statutory dues even though they are retaining the employees on their rolls.

"With a view to further ease the compliance procedure under EPF & MP Act, 1952, the creation and filing of monthly electronic-challan cum return (ECR) is separated from payment of the statutory contributions reported in the ECR," EPFO said in a statement.

With this, the ECR can now be filed by an employer without the need of simultaneous payment of contributions and contributions may be paid later by the employer after filing the ECR, the EPFO said.

"Filing of ECR in time will help in credit of employer’s and employee’s share of contributions, totalling 24 percent of wages by central government," it said.