Finance

Coronavirus impact: EPFO asks for timely credit of pension to EPS beneficiaries

Updated : March 24, 2020 08:14 AM IST

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) disburses monthly pension to over 65 lakh pensioners every month under the EPS.

The EPFO runs three social security schemes -- EPS, Employee' Provident Fund and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance.