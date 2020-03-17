  • SENSEX
Coronavirus impact: Digital payments see massive surge

Updated : March 17, 2020 05:13 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday asked banks to encourage the use of digital payments.
While according to industry experts, several digital payments firms are witnessing a decline in transactions as the country goes into lockdown, Paytm has gained more traction in the last one month.
Some merchant acquirers such as BharatPe and service providers like Pine Labs have seen a slump in transactions due to shops, malls, eateries remaining shut.
