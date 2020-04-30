Finance Coronavirus impact: Chartered accountants, small business houses shift to cloud accounting softwares Updated : April 30, 2020 03:03 PM IST These businesses, chartered accountants, small and medium enterprises are now slowly shifting to new tools to comply with their clients and collaborate with their teams effectively. Many start-ups and existing accounting tool providers are innovating new software products to cater to this urgent need. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365