In the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus crisis, the Reserve Bank of India has issued a work from home advisory for its central office staff in Mumbai. The central bank’s advisory will be effective from March 19 to March 31.

The RBI advisory is part of its attempt to ensure staff safety against the contagion that has claimed about 8,800 lives globally so far.

Only the critically-needed staff will work from the RBI’s central office in Mumbai. Further, visitors will not be allowed in the office unless it is deemed absolutely necessary.

The Union and state governments have taken a slew of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus with the number of affected people in the country nearing the 170 mark. Three casualties have been reported in the country due to COVID-19 thus far.

Maharashtra has been among the worst-affected region in the country with 40 people affected. The state government has issued orders to discourage public gatherings. It has ordered gyms, malls and cinema halls shut and on Wednesday planned to identify roads on which all shops and commercial activities will be closed on alternate days in a bid to reduce large crowds.