Global financial services firm, Moody's Investors Service, on Monday took rating action on Hero FinCorp, IIFL and Muthoot Finance, citing an expected worsening of their asset quality amid the widening spread of coronavirus.

Moody’s has placed Hero FinCorp’s local and foreign currency Baa3 issuer rating under review for downgrade. India Infoline Finance's Ba3 Corporate Family Rating (CFR), (P)Ba3 foreign and local currency senior secured MTN program ratings, and Ba3 senior unsecured debt ratings are also under review for a downgrade.

Muthoot Finance Limited's Ba2 corporate family rating has been affirmed, but its outlook has been changed to negative from stable, Moody’s said.

“The Indian NBFC industry has been affected given disruptions to India's economic activity from the coronavirus outbreak, which will weaken these companies' credit profiles. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety”, the rating agency said.

"We expect the asset quality of these three companies to deteriorate on the back of rising loan delinquencies and defaults, as some customers and businesses will struggle with payments given declining earnings due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown across India," said Alka Anbarasu, Moody's vice-president and senior credit officer.

Moody’s expects the liquidity profile of the three NBFCs to worsen as loan collections decline during the three-month moratorium announced by the Reserve Bank of India.

"We expect Muthoot's asset quality to perform better than the other two companies given its focus on lending against gold jewellery, which is supported by highly liquid collateral, the value of which has appreciated in the past year," added Anbarasu.

Furthermore, in the case of India Infoline Finance, the moratorium on debt repayments can affect its ability to conduct loan assignments and securitisation, which have been a source of immediate liquidity since the middle of 2018, the agency said.

The profitability of the three companies will also come under pressure because of lower revenues, higher credit charges and higher cost-to-income ratios as business activity declines, according to Moody’s.