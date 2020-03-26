  • SENSEX
Coronavirus effect: Banks consider closing most branches during lockdown

Updated : March 26, 2020 04:18 PM IST

Under the plan, there would likely be only one bank branch open every five km in major cities, the sources said, declining to be identified as the discussions about the closures have not been publicly disclosed.
A finance ministry official, however, said 90 percent of banks and ATMs were functioning normally and that he was not aware of any plan to shut them down. "The government is monitoring the situation daily," the official said.
