The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced a 75 basis points cut in the repo rate, in order to provide relief from the damage caused by the deadly coronavirus that has hit the economy severely by affecting businesses and individuals.

With the 75 basis points cut, the repo rate currently stands at 4.4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been cut by 90 basis points "so that banks are incentivised to lend, disincentivised to hoard money". The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative” .

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of the country lends funds to the commercial banks. The commercial banks borrow funds only if they witness a shortfall in their funds. The monetary policy committee of a country uses the reverse repo rate as a tool to control the money supply in the country.

The RBI governor's announcement comes a day after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package amid the crisis.