The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday allowed all lending institutions a three month moratorium on payment of installments of term loans outstanding on March 1, 2020.

In a policy statement, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced that all the banks, nonbanking finance companies (NBFC), Housing Finance Companies, Regional Rural Banks (RRB), Scheduled Commercial banks (SCB) will be allowed a moratorium of 3 months on payment of installments by customers as of March 1, 2020.

The deferment of interest payment will not result in asset classification downgrade, the governor said.

"There will be no adverse impact on the credit history of the beneficiary," Das said while making the monetary policy statement.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was scheduled to meet on April, but the coronavirus impact has led the RBI's to enhance his rate-setting committee meet.

The committee also reduced the benchmark repo rate by 75 basis points to 4.40 percent and cut the reverse repo cut by 90 bps to 4 percent.