Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed nationwide to contain the spread of coronavirus, banks have taken numerous steps to ensure safety of their employees and customers. Banks have reduced staff, changed timings, and are pushing customers to use digital channels more instead of branch visits.

In view of this, several bank services have also taken a hit. While some services are fully functional, others deemed non-essential have been stopped or curtailed. Fully functional services include online banking, cash withdrawals at ATMs, electronic clearing service (ECS), mobile banking, utility bill payments, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments and point of sale (POS) transactions.

Also read: Deposits – The bread and butter of banks: How major withdrawals can affect lenders

Some services that are partially functional includes cheques and demand draft, cash deposit and withdrawals at branches, delivery of cheque book, physical debt or credit cards, foreign currency exchange, fixed deposit (FD)/recurring deposit (RD) withdrawal or deposit, KYC and Aadhaar linking and locker facilities.

Services that have been severely impacted includes loan processing and disbursal, new credit card applications, passbook services and opening new bank account facilities.

Meanwhile, top lenders have also revised their operating times.