4,135 frauds worth Rs 10,856 crore reported in cooperative banks in last 5 years: Data

Cooperative banks across the country reported a staggering total of 4,135 frauds during the last five years, with an involved amount reaching Rs 10,856.7 crore.
The Department of Financial Services on Monday (July 31) disclosed alarming figures related to fraudulent activities in the cooperative banking sector. According to their data, cooperative banks across the country reported a staggering total of 4,135 frauds during the last five years, with an involved amount reaching Rs 10,856.7 crore.
The information, sourced from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), highlights the critical issue of fraud that has plagued the cooperative banking industry since the financial year 2018-19.
As of June 14, 2023, the total number of cooperative banks in the country stands at 1,886, comprising 1,500 urban cooperative banks and 386 rural cooperative banks. These cooperative institutions play a crucial role in serving the financial needs of various communities across the nation.
The data released by the Department of Financial Services gives a breakdown of the frauds reported during each financial year, painting a concerning picture of the escalating problem:
|Financial Year
|Number of Frauds
Amount involved (In Rs crore)
|2018-19
|1,285
|703.75
|2019-20
|719
|6,839.18
|2020-21
|438
|1,985.79
|2021-22
|729
|536.59
|2022-23
|964
|791.4
|Total:
|4,135
|10,856.70
Source: RBI and NABARD
