Business
Construction firm Montecarlo files fresh IPO papers with Sebi
Updated : October 01, 2019 09:16 AM IST
Construction company Montecarlo Ltd has filed fresh IPO papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise an estimated Rs 550 crore.
The company may consider a pre-IPO placement for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore.
Proceeds of the issue will be utilised towards investment in the company's projects, to meet working capital requirements and for other general corporate purposes.
