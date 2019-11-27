Congress raises issue of delayed GST compensation payment to states
Updated : November 27, 2019 02:43 PM IST
Congress' Pratap Singh Bajwa raised the issue through a Zero Hour mention.
GST comprises nearly 60 percent of tax revenues of states.
Many states are already facing deficits up to 50 percent of the total GST.
