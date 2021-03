A day after the Supreme Court ordered a waiver of compound interest for all borrowers who availed the loan moratorium announced during the COVID-19 pandemic, CLSA has stated that the key overhang is behind, and compound interest for high-ticket loans is manageable.

The brokerage firm also said that the estimated relief on all the loans, including non-moratorium corporate loans over Rs 2 crore will cost over Rs 15,000 crore for the government.

In an order on March 24, the Supreme Court had stated that the government cannot be directed to ask banks to waive off interest on loans provided during the lockdown. The order added that the moratorium on equated monthly instalments for repaying those loans could not be extended beyond August 31, 2020.

The SC order stated: “There shall not be any charge of interest on interest/compound interest/penal interest for the period during the moratorium from any of the borrowers and whatever the amount is recovered by way of interest on interest/compound interest/penal interest for the period during the moratorium, the same shall be refunded and to be adjusted in the next instalment of the loan account.”