Competitors to collaborators: Banks and fintechs

Banks and Fintechs did not always work harmoniously as they do today. They have grown so interdependent on each other that it is difficult for one to function without the other. However, this was not always the case. At one point the disruption caused by Fintechs was viewed with suspicion, even trepidation, by the banking and financial services sector. So how then, did this interdependence emerge? Why is it that both these are working together? Here’s a closer look at how this symbiosis came about.

Where it all began?

Several remarkable events in the past decade collectively marked the onset of the digital revolution that we currently find ourselves in. Internet adoption across India grew at an exponential rate. New and improved technology such as 4G and telecom wars enabled access to data at affordable prices. This brought in a paradigm shift to how users interacted and operated digitally. Age-old systems were slowly being replaced by technology-enabled products that were faster and much more efficient. This gradual evolution brought in change to how users behaved and where they could be found. The market shifted from a physical to an online world.

Emergence of Fintech

Fintechs appeared on the scene just over a decade ago. India’s second-most valuable startup (if one can still call it that), Paytm, was founded in 2009. Government initiatives such as the India Stack, made up of the JAM (Jan Dhan, Aadhaar & Mobile) trinity opened up the doors for innovative solutions. New payment layers such as the, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), National Automated Clearing House (NACH), India Quick Response (QR), Unified Payment Interface (UPI), Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), Bharat Bill Pay (BBPS) expanded the possibilities for new products to be built.

This opened the doors for a new segment of technology providers who started to build for financial services. The interoperability of these new protocols and layers paved the way for products and services of the likes never seen before. This created a fledgling ecosystem of companies that started leveraging these new initiatives to provide solutions at a far greater pace than the banking industry could fathom at that point in time

Technology Laggards to Embracing Tech

Leaders of the financial world grew increasingly concerned with the exponential growth of FinTechs. Some of the innovative products offered by FinTechs were directly competing with the products offered by the banks. Industry watchers wondered if physical branches and ATM kiosks would become obsolete due to mobile wallets, digital payments, digital lending and so on.

FinTechs had an edge over banks because they were not bound by legacy systems and banking sector regulations. Traditionally, banks are risk-averse. This stymies in-house innovation and the possibility of testing new waters. In stark contrast, FinTechs are agile, can rapidly innovate and revel in technology and its various use cases.

Like pieces of a jigsaw puzzle coming together, Financial Institutions and FinTechs came together to complement each other and provide new experiences to the customers. This coming together - whether by choice or thanks to prevailing market forces - has led to the best features of both worlds - access to financial services with the ease of internet-enabled apps and technologies. Banks could leverage the advantages offered by FinTechs innovative solutions and agile teams. FinTech businesses got access to larger, hitherto regulated markets and customers.

Collaborative model: The fix to the MSME credit gap?

The hesitancy of Banks and Financial Institutions to work with FinTechs has eroded with time. Both sets of entities came to realise the potential of working together.

One challenge that looms at large is the enormous credit gap faced by the backbone of India’s economy - the MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises). They make up 29 percent of our economy. Nearly 90 percent of these are largely unbanked or underbanked by the formal financial services sector.

There is a colossal credit gap owing to the limited financing options available to MSMEs, close to 30 lakh crores. This is largely attributed to the traditional model of collateral or asset-backed lending. This keeps many small but-deserving businesses out of the fray. In the event they do qualify for loans, they are typically offered high-interest rates, which could also prove unaffordable. Owing to the high-interest rates MSMEs prefer lending from informal sources. This increases the chances of their getting caught up in debt traps and worse.

MSMEs present a tricky situation to traditional financial institutions. Traditional lenders generally offer credit lines based on a thorough analysis of the borrower's balance sheet, P&L statements and other financial statements such as tax returns and compliance documentation. MSMEs operate in a less formal manner when compared to large corporations. They usually don’t have extensive reporting and dashboards, leaving them looking less creditworthy. .

This asymmetry has made it harder for banks to evaluate the creditworthiness of smaller entities. What this has also made clear is that we cannot assess MSMEs through the same lens as public or large companies.

New methods of credit evaluation need to be developed to assess MSME borrowers. With the advent of digitalisation there are now plenty of alternate sources of data. This is where FinTechs step in. Fintechs with their agile teams can build scalable technologies to assess small business entities in India. Data analysis and predictive modelling with the help of AI&ML technologies can offer novel insights and present opportunities to serve underbanked businesses. Banks can now partake in healthier lending practices, both for themselves and their borrowers.

Conclusion

All large financial players have made significant inroads by either partnering with or acquiring Fintechs. And the story has just begun.As far as the customers of financial services are concerned, they have got a taste of the best of both worlds - a medley of banking fintech products and services.

The author, Meghna Suryakumar, is founder and CEO at Crediwatch. The views expressed are personal